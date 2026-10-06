New York state declares disaster emergency after rural measles outbreak
New York just declared a state disaster emergency after a spike in measles cases, mostly in rural areas with low vaccination rates.
As of October 3, there have been 108 reported cases statewide, seven in New York City and 101 elsewhere, with most popping up since mid-July, a whopping 92 cases have broken out in under-immunized rural communities across 18 counties.
The move is meant to speed up vaccinations and help stop the spread before things get worse.
State order expands vaccinators and testing
With the emergency order, more health care workers can give vaccines and run tests, making it easier for people to get protected quickly.
Gov. Hochul said, "No one should get seriously ill or die from a vaccine-preventable disease. That is why I have taken steps to increase the number of health professionals who can vaccinate and test. These emergency measures will protect New Yorkers and support our community partners as they work tirelessly to address the spread of this disease."