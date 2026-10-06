New York state declares disaster emergency after rural measles outbreak

New York just declared a state disaster emergency after a spike in measles cases, mostly in rural areas with low vaccination rates.

As of October 3, there have been 108 reported cases statewide, seven in New York City and 101 elsewhere, with most popping up since mid-July, a whopping 92 cases have broken out in under-immunized rural communities across 18 counties.

The move is meant to speed up vaccinations and help stop the spread before things get worse.