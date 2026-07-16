New Zealand issues tsunami advisory after 5.9-magnitude earthquake
What's the story
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck New Zealand's South Island on Thursday, with its epicenter located 40km north of Te Anau. The quake is expected to impact the west coast of the island from Milford Sound to Puysegur Point. Initial reports had classified it as a stronger 6.3 magnitude tremor, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning, which has now been downgraded to an advisory.
Tsunami advisory
'Strong' shaking reported in region
"This advisory represents a downgrade from warning," New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency said, explaining that the quake was smaller than its original estimate.
After initially urging residents in affected regions to "move immediately" to high ground, it now warned them to be cautious of "strong and unusual currents" near the coast.
Quake
Over 18,000 'felt reports' to hazard monitoring system
The GeoNet system in New Zealand reported "strong" shaking in the region following the earthquake, which is known for its tourist hotspot Fiordland, a glacier-carved area.
Local resident Maylene Puyat, the duty manager at Te Anau's Fiordland Hotel, told Reuters the quake was "a bit strong" and she felt the tremors for one minute.
Another resident said earthquake shaking was "long and loud" and sounded "like a train."
There were over 18,000 "felt reports" to hazard monitoring system GeoNet.