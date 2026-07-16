New Zealand issues tsunami advisory after 5.9-magnitude earthquake  

The GeoNet system in New Zealand reported "strong" shaking in the region following the earthquake, which is known for its tourist hotspot Fiordland, a glacier-carved area.

Local resident Maylene Puyat, the duty manager at Te Anau's Fiordland Hotel, told Reuters the quake was "a bit strong" and she felt the tremors for one minute.

Another resident said earthquake shaking was "long and loud" and sounded "like a train."

There were over 18,000 "felt reports" to hazard monitoring system GeoNet.