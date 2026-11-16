New Zealand launches 6-month work visa for international graduates
New Zealand just introduced a six-month work visa for international graduates, including Indian students.
If you've finished a Level 5, 6, or 7 course under the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework but don't qualify for the regular post-study work visa, this gives you a shot to stay and work after graduation.
Visa applications open November 16, 2026
You can work for any local employer on this one-time visa, but you can't bring dependents (though family can visit on a visitor visa).
Applications open November 16, 2026. To be eligible, you'll need at least 24 weeks of full-time study in New Zealand and must apply within three months of your student visa expiring.
You'll also need NZ$5,000 in funds and to meet health and character checks; fees start at NZ$1,670 via the Enhanced Immigration Online system.