New Zealand launches 6-month work visa for international graduates

You can work for any local employer on this one-time visa, but you can't bring dependents (though family can visit on a visitor visa).

Applications open November 16, 2026. To be eligible, you'll need at least 24 weeks of full-time study in New Zealand and must apply within three months of your student visa expiring.

You'll also need NZ$5,000 in funds and to meet health and character checks; fees start at NZ$1,670 via the Enhanced Immigration Online system.