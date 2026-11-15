Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot: Nikhil Gupta admits guilt
What's the story
Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, has confessed to his involvement in a murder-for-hire scheme targeting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The confession was made in a letter to United States District Judge Victor Marrero. In the letter, Gupta admitted he acted alone and is ready to face any punishment for his actions. The New York court is scheduled to announce his sentence on November 20.
Legal proceedings
Arrested in Prague in June 2023
Gupta was arrested in Prague in June 2023 on a tip-off from US authorities. He was then extradited to the United States and brought to New York in October 2024.
The US Attorney's Office has requested that Pannun, a designated terrorist victim, be allowed to attend court and make a brief statement during sentencing.
Expression of remorse
Regret for actions
In his letter to Judge Marrero, Gupta expressed regret for his actions and a desire to be a better person.
He wrote that he aspires to be a better human being for himself, his family, and society.
The US Attorney's Office had previously detailed Gupta's involvement in the assassination plot, including providing personal information about Pannun and regular updates on the plan.
Personal transformation
Gupta reflects on time in solitary confinement
In his letter, Gupta reflected on his time in solitary confinement and how it led him to meditate and practice yoga.
He said he now devotes himself to helping those in need, both animal and human.
Despite his actions, he thanked the court for providing legal representation and correcting his mistakes.