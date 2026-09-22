'Make deal or annihilate Iran?' Trump at UNGA

That being said, Trump said he believed Washington and Tehran could reach a deal after the midterm elections.

"I believe we'll make a deal...after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to. They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election," he said.

It remains unclear whether Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will meet. But should an encounter take place, it would be the first meeting between sitting presidents of the US and Iran.