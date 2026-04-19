'No more Mr Nice Guy': Trump's latest threat to Iran

United States President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran over its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz . He accused Tehran of violating a ceasefire agreement by firing bullets in the strait, which endangered ships from France and the United Kingdom. This time, Trump said on Truth Social, there will be "no more Mr Nice Guy" if Iran doesn't take the "very fair and reasonable deal".

Escalating tensions US representatives to be in Islamabad for negotiations Trump said, "We're offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don't, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran." He also announced that US representatives would be in Islamabad on Monday for negotiations. Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf acknowledged progress but said many gaps remain.

Trade implications Iran's condition to reopen Strait of Hormuz Iran has linked the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to the lifting of US restrictions on its ports. Ghalibaf warned, "If America does not lift the blockade, traffic in the Strait of Hormuz will definitely be limited." This comes after a temporary ceasefire was announced to stop Israel's war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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Rising tensions Security incidents at sea amid tensions The situation has led to security incidents at sea, with Iran's Revolutionary Guards warning of potential targeting of vessels attempting to pass without authorization. India also protested after two of its flagged ships were involved in a "shooting incident," and summoned Iran's ambassador over the matter. Despite diplomatic efforts, an agreement remains elusive as negotiations continue over Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.

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