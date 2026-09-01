No more solitary confinement for Imran Khan, wife
What's the story
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has prohibited further solitary confinement of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. The couple is currently imprisoned at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on corruption charges. The decision came after petitions were filed by Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, and Bibi's daughter, Mubashara Khawar Maneka, against the alleged solitary confinement.
Court directives
Court orders jail authorities to ensure medical facilities for Khan
IHC Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro ordered that Khan's family members be allowed to visit him as per jail rules.
The court also directed authorities to arrange telephone conversations between Khan and his sons and to facilitate a meeting between Khan and his wife per the jail laws.
Further, it ordered Adiala Jail authorities to provide daily newspapers and books to Khan and ensure he receives medical facilities as per jail regulations.
Imprisonment details
Khan imprisoned since August 2023
Khan has been in prison since August 2023 after his convictions in various cases, which he and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claim are politically motivated.
His family has alleged that authorities have limited his access to family members and medical care, allegations the government denies.
Bibi was first imprisoned on January 31, 2024, for a corruption-related case but was released on bail that October 24.
She was re-arrested in January 2025, following her conviction in another corruption-related case.
Health concerns
Supreme Court orders transfer to Shifa International Hospital
Last month, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered Khan's transfer to Shifa International Hospital due to health concerns.
However, he was admitted to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a procedure instead of Shifa Hospital, with authorities citing security issues.
His family argued this violated the Supreme Court's order, which had allowed him to stay at the hospital until the next hearing on September 16.
Legal proceedings
Contempt plea hearing scheduled for September 16
The contempt petition will be heard on September 16 by a three-member bench of Justices Shahid Waheed, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Ishtiaq Ibrahim.
This bench will also hear pending cases related to Khan's health and family meetings.
The court has directed the Adiala Jail superintendent to ensure compliance with its directions and submit a report within 15 days.