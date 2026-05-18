Has Nepal imposed new restrictions on Indian tourists?
What's the story
The Nepal Tourism Board has officially clarified that there are no new restrictions for Indian tourists. The clarification comes after recent rumors of stricter border rules. The board termed such claims as "entirely false, baseless, and misleading." It further emphasized that "no new policy has been introduced restricting the duration of stay for Indian tourists" and there have been no changes to the open-border arrangements between India and Nepal.
Regulations
Entry requirements for Indian travelers
Indian citizens can enter Nepal without a visa, either by air or land. However, they must carry valid physical identity proof. The accepted documents include a valid Indian passport, voter ID with photograph, and school ID card for children under 18. It's advised not to rely solely on Aadhaar or PAN cards as digital copies may not be accepted.
Vehicle entry
Digital system for foreign vehicles
While no new restrictions have been imposed, Nepal has introduced a digital system for foreign vehicles entering the country. An online facility, launched by the Department of Customs, allows travelers to complete temporary vehicle permits and revenue payments digitally before reaching the border. The move is aimed at reducing delays and simplifying travel procedures, according to authorities.
Travel routes
Traveling to Nepal
Indian travelers can enter Nepal by road through several recognized border checkpoints such as Sunauli-Belahiya, Raxaul-Birgunj, and Panitanki-Kakarbhitta. These routes continue to operate under the long-standing open-border arrangement between India and Nepal. Additionally, flights are available to cities like Kathmandu and Pokhara from various Indian cities.