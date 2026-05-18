The clarification comes after recent rumors of stricter border rules

Has Nepal imposed new restrictions on Indian tourists?

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:17 pm May 18, 202601:17 pm

What's the story

The Nepal Tourism Board has officially clarified that there are no new restrictions for Indian tourists. The clarification comes after recent rumors of stricter border rules. The board termed such claims as "entirely false, baseless, and misleading." It further emphasized that "no new policy has been introduced restricting the duration of stay for Indian tourists" and there have been no changes to the open-border arrangements between India and Nepal.