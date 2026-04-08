'No tolls on ships crossing Hormuz': Oman contradicts Iran's demand 

Oman has rejected Iran 's proposal to impose transit fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The move comes after Iran included a clause in its 10-point ceasefire proposal, allowing both Tehran and Muscat to levy such charges. However, Oman's Transport Minister has clarified that the Sultanate has agreements in place that guarantee free passage through this critical waterway. "No tolls can be imposed for crossing Hormuz," he said.

Navigation assurance Oman's commitment to free passage The Transport Minister reiterated Oman's dedication to ensuring free and secure navigation through the waterway. The 34-kilometer-wide body of water between Iran and Oman is a critical maritime corridor that handles around one-fifth of world oil trade. No tolls have been imposed before. Tehran officials had said that the funds collected from these transit fees will be used for post-war reconstruction, explaining that the ongoing conflict has devastated Iran's defense, administrative, and civilian infrastructure.

Toll proposal Transit fee will depend on ship type, cargo The transit fee will depend on the ship type, its cargo, and other prevailing conditions, Reuters reported. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabdi said last week that Tehran was working with Oman on a draft protocol requiring ships to obtain permits before transiting the strait. However, Gulf nations like the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have opposed this move, calling for free navigation and saying discussions on financial mechanisms should wait.

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