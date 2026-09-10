North Korea builds new uranium enrichment plant
What's the story
North Korea has constructed a new uranium enrichment facility at its Yongbyon nuclear complex, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported. The facility can accommodate up to 28 centrifuge cascades. The IAEA also noted that an expanded annex at the Kangson enrichment site has started operations. These developments indicate a continuous expansion of North Korea's nuclear infrastructure at various sites, according to the Vienna-based nuclear watchdog.
Rising tensions
Monitoring nuclear activities through satellite imagery
In its report dated August 28, the IAEA used satellite imagery and open-source materials, including photos from North Korean state media, to monitor the country's nuclear activities.
The agency has not had inspectors in North Korea since 2009.
The new two-storey building at Yongbyon was identified as a second uranium enrichment facility by comparing state media photographs of a June visit by Kim Jong Un with satellite images taken during construction.
Security concerns
Concern over violation of UN Security Council resolutions
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed serious concern over the developments, calling them a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
He said, "The ongoing operation of enrichment facilities at Kangson and Yongbyon and the reported further expansion of the DPRK's production of weapons-grade nuclear material is a cause for serious concern,"
North Korea has repeatedly rejected the IAEA's authority, declaring its status as a nuclear weapons state irreversible.
Nuclear expansion
Kim praises expanded production capacity
The IAEA had first mentioned the new building in June, when Kim praised the country's "greatly expanded production capacity."
Despite being one of the poorest countries, Kim spends millions each year developing a secretive nuclear arsenal.
Edward Howell, a lecturer at the University of Oxford, highlighted that many of North Korea's nuclear facilities are unknown and concealed, making them difficult to target.
Program acceleration
Nuclear program accelerated under Kim's leadership
Under Kim, North Korea's nuclear program has accelerated with numerous missile tests and six nuclear weapons tests since 2017.
In August, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung proposed talks with North Korea to officially end the war and discuss halting its nuclear capabilities. However, North Korea has not responded to the proposal.
The country declared itself a nuclear power in 2022 and continues to produce warheads annually despite international pressure.