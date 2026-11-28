North Korea vows to expand nuclear arsenal amid US tensions
What's the story
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to expand the country's nuclear arsenal. This comes after he ignored United States President Donald Trump's recent offer for a meeting during his Asia visit. The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim inspected two nuclear material production factories, one newly inaugurated and another under expansion.
Facility visit
Kim tours warhead display, uranium production site
Photos released by KCNA showed Kim and senior military officials inspecting rows of centrifuges for producing weapons-grade uranium.
They also toured halls displaying what were believed to be warheads.
North Korea has previously revealed parts of its uranium enrichment site at Yongbyon but did not disclose the locations of the factories visited by Kim this week.
Program justification
US inciting allies against us: Kim
Kim justified North Korea's nuclear program by citing threats from the US and South Korea.
He accused the US of inciting its allies to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and share nuclear weapons.
"The validity and substantiality of our possession of nuclear weapons...are an irreversible reality," he said.
He also stressed the need for deploying low-yield battlefield nuclear weapons against what he called "the most dangerous enemy state," referring to South Korea.
Vigilant stance
South Korea on high alert over nuclear threat
South Korea's Defense Ministry has taken Kim's comments on battlefield nuclear weapons seriously, maintaining military readiness under its alliance with the US.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff in South Korea declined to share an analysis of the reported North Korean facilities, citing confidentiality.
Meanwhile, President Trump hopes to restore diplomacy with Kim but acknowledges that recent outreach efforts have not been successful.
International concern
IAEA chief warns of North Korea's uranium enrichment expansion
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi has expressed serious concern over North Korea's expansion of its uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon.
Nuclear weapons can be built using highly enriched uranium or weapons-grade plutonium, both of which North Korea can produce at Yongbyon.
Last year, South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young revealed that North Korea operates four uranium enrichment facilities daily.