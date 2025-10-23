North Korea successfully tests new hypersonic missile
What's the story
North Korea has confirmed that its recent missile tests were aimed at showcasing a new hypersonic system. The development is part of leader Kim Jong-un's strategy to bolster the country's nuclear deterrent. The announcement was made by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday, just a day after South Korea reported detecting multiple missiles fired from near Pyongyang.
Test details
Tests involved 2 hypersonic missiles
The KCNA report said that the tests involved two hypersonic missiles which accurately struck a land target in North Korea's northern region. The system was described as strategic, indicating that these missiles are likely designed to carry nuclear warheads. However, the KCNA did not reveal the name of the missile system tested during these launches.
Weaponry evolution
North Korea has been testing hypersonic missiles for years
North Korea has been testing different missile systems with hypersonic weapons for several years now. These weapons are designed to travel at speeds greater than five times the speed of sound, making them difficult to intercept by regional missile defense systems. However, experts have raised doubts over whether these missiles consistently reach the claimed speeds during tests.
Recent developments
Kim paraded military's latest weapons earlier this month
The recent missile tests come after a military parade earlier this month where Kim showcased some of his military's latest weapons. Among them was a short-range ballistic system with hypersonic glide vehicles. Pak Jong Chon, one of Kim's top military officials who attended the tests, praised the performance of this "new cutting-edge weapon system."
Global implications
US urges North Korea to refrain from unlawful actions
The missile tests come ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in South Korea, which will be attended by world leaders including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The US said it was "fully aware" of North Korea's ballistic launches and its "relentless pursuit of long-range missile capabilities." It urged North Korea to refrain from "unlawful and destabilizing actions" in violation of UN Security Council sanctions.