North Korea successfully tests new hypersonic missile

North Korea has confirmed that its recent missile tests were aimed at showcasing a new hypersonic system. The development is part of leader Kim Jong-un 's strategy to bolster the country's nuclear deterrent. The announcement was made by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday, just a day after South Korea reported detecting multiple missiles fired from near Pyongyang.

Test details Tests involved 2 hypersonic missiles The KCNA report said that the tests involved two hypersonic missiles which accurately struck a land target in North Korea's northern region. The system was described as strategic, indicating that these missiles are likely designed to carry nuclear warheads. However, the KCNA did not reveal the name of the missile system tested during these launches.

Weaponry evolution North Korea has been testing hypersonic missiles for years North Korea has been testing different missile systems with hypersonic weapons for several years now. These weapons are designed to travel at speeds greater than five times the speed of sound, making them difficult to intercept by regional missile defense systems. However, experts have raised doubts over whether these missiles consistently reach the claimed speeds during tests.

Recent developments Kim paraded military's latest weapons earlier this month The recent missile tests come after a military parade earlier this month where Kim showcased some of his military's latest weapons. Among them was a short-range ballistic system with hypersonic glide vehicles. Pak Jong Chon, one of Kim's top military officials who attended the tests, praised the performance of this "new cutting-edge weapon system."