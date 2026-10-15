North Korea tests submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles in East Sea
North Korea just tested two types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles in the East Sea (also called the Sea of Japan).
According to state media, these launches were meant to check how well their submarine combat systems work and to serve as a Navy training exercise.
Officials also said the tests didn't threaten nearby countries.
DMZ landmine sparks Korean missile exchanges
These missile launches came after weeks of mounting friction over a landmine explosion in the demilitarized zone, injured three South Korean soldiers last month.
Since then, both North and South Korea have been firing off more missiles, with North Korea having several recent launches and South Korea testing its first homegrown hypersonic missile.
All this military activity is a reminder that the Korean War never officially ended; it paused with a truce back in 1953, not a peace treaty.