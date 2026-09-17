Russia using North Korean workers to manufacture military drones: Report
What's the story
Russia is employing North Korean laborers to manufacture military drones for use in the Ukraine conflict, a recent report by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team has revealed. The practice, which violates international sanctions, is said to be generating significant revenue for North Korea's unlawful weapons programs. The report estimates that up to 25,000 North Koreans are working in Russia's drone industry.
Revenue source
$800 million in earnings for Kim regime last year
The report further states that North Korean workers abroad are estimated to have earned up to $800 million for the Kim Jong Un regime last year.
This money is said to be funding North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
The findings highlight how deepening military ties between Russia and North Korea are extending beyond weapons and troops into labor and industrial production.
Evasion tactics
Workers disguised as students to evade sanctions
The report also highlights that North Korean workers in Russia are disguised as students under a visa scheme to evade sanctions.
A worker earns an average of $7,500 in wages a year, most of which is confiscated by the Kim regime.
In some cases, the amount forfeited is even more than their actual earnings.
This tactic underscores how the Russian-North Korean alliance is circumventing international restrictions on labor and industrial production for military purposes.
Labor dynamics
Russia an increasingly attractive destination for Pyongyang
The report notes that monthly wages earned by North Koreans working in Russia can be up to five times higher than what they would earn in China. This makes Russia an increasingly attractive destination for Pyongyang.
By the end of 2025, an estimated 15,000-30,000 North Korean laborers were working in Russia as opposed to 20,000-70,000 in China.
Control measures
Extreme control exercised by North Korean regime over laborers
The report also highlights the extreme control exercised by the North Korean regime over its laborers.
They are closely monitored to prevent defections, and those who do defect risk reprisals against their family members still in North Korea.
This further complicates the situation for these workers, making it difficult for them to escape their dire circumstances even if they want to.