Northern Ireland restores electricity after Storm Boelo knocks out power
World
Good news: Northern Ireland has its electricity back after Storm Boelo knocked out power for about 12,500 homes and businesses over the weekend.
Winds hit almost 129km/h, but NIE says any new outages popping up now aren't storm-related.
Transport disruption and outages in Ireland
The storm didn't just cut power: around 5,000 homes, farms, and businesses in the Republic of Ireland were still without electricity.
About 70 flights were canceled at Belfast International Airport and Dublin Airport, and busses and trains faced delays thanks to fallen debris.
While the worst weather warnings are over, some milder alerts remain as crews keep working to get things fully back to normal.