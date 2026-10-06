Northern voters rethink support for Netanyahu before October 27 vote
World
With Israel's elections coming up on the October 27 vote, many northern voters are rethinking their support for Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Ongoing clashes with Hezbollah and rising living costs have left people frustrated over safety and stability.
Economic struggles are making daily life tougher, pushing more folks to question if it's time for a change.
Nahariya and Shlomi eye Gadi Eisenkot
Even in longtime Netanyahu-supporting towns like Nahariya and Shlomi, loyalties are shifting.
Residents like business owner Sigal Malachi say they're disappointed by the government's handling of security and the economy.
Some are now considering other leaders, like Gadi Eisenkot, hoping for better solutions and a fresh start.