Norway journalist questions PM Modi over avoiding media queries

During his visit to Norway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked by a local journalist why he wouldn't take questions from the Norwegian media. "Prime Minister Modi, why don't you take some questions from the freest press in the world?" Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng as PM Modi exited a press conference. The video of the incident was shared by Lyng on social media, highlighting India's low ranking on the World Press Freedom Index compared to Norway's top position.

Twitter Post Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng's post on X Primeminister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to.



Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates & Cuba.



It is our job to question the powers we cooperate… pic.twitter.com/vZHYZnAvev — Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) May 18, 2026

Political response Rahul Gandhi reacts to incident The incident has drawn criticism from opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, who shared the video on X. He wrote, "When there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear." This isn't the first time PM Modi's media silence has been noticed during his foreign visits. During a recent trip to the Netherlands, a journalist asked why both prime ministers were unavailable for questions.

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Official defense MEA Secretary defends India's media landscape Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Sibi George defended India's media landscape during a press briefing in Oslo. He said many international perceptions about India are shaped by "ignorant NGOs" that don't understand the country's scale and diversity. George also highlighted India's constitutional framework and democratic system, saying women were given voting rights at independence in 1947.

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