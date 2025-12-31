After Trump, China claims credit for mediating India-Pakistan ceasefire

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has claimed that China played a mediating role in the recent tensions between India and Pakistan. India has maintained throughout that the confrontation, which lasted four days, was officially resolved through direct military-to-military communication between the two countries. Speaking at a symposium in Beijing , Wang noted an increase in global conflicts this year, saying "local wars and cross-border conflicts flared up more often than at any time since the end of WWII."

Mediation claims China claims 'objective and just stance' in mediating conflicts Wang claimed that China had taken an "objective and just stance" in mediating international conflicts, including those between India and Pakistan. He also mentioned China's involvement in issues related to northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, Palestine-Israel tensions, and the recent Cambodia-Thailand conflict. However, India has repeatedly rejected any third-party intervention in its matters with Pakistan, stating there is no scope for third-party intervention in matters between India and Pakistan, a decades-long position.

Conflict details India-Pakistan conflict and China's military assistance The May confrontation between India and Pakistan was triggered by a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. In response, India launched "Operation Sindoor" targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. China, which supplies over 81% of Pakistan's military equipment, called for restraint on the first day of "Operation Sindoor" but expressed regret over India's airstrikes.