NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang resigns after Rubio memo cites CIA
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang resigned after a memo from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, based on CIA intelligence, flagged his connections with Alice Huang, who is suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence.
National security officials were worried these links could help China access advanced US AI technology, leading to intense scrutiny, while Rubio warned Trump about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, and ultimately Huang stepping down on November 12.
Trump team split over China chips
Huang's exit comes as the US and China clash over technology exports, putting NVIDIA (an AI powerhouse) in the spotlight.
The split inside Trump's team over selling chips to China shows just how tricky it is to balance national security with pushing technology forward.