NZ eases residency path for skilled migrants to boost economy

The New Zealand government has announced two new residency pathways for skilled migrants to help boost the economy. Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis said these changes are aimed at addressing workforce gaps and helping businesses grow. "Businesses told us it was too hard for some migrants to gain residence, even when they had crucial skills and significant experience that was not available in the existing workforce. We're fixing it," she said.

Pathway details New residency pathways for skilled workers, tradespeople, technicians The new residency pathways are specifically for skilled workers, tradespeople, and technicians. These migrants will need to have relevant experience both overseas and in New Zealand. They will also be required to meet specific salary thresholds as part of the new criteria. This move comes as New Zealand's economy has been struggling with negative growth in three of the last five quarters.

Economic measures Government introduces policies to support struggling economy The New Zealand government has been introducing several policies to support its struggling economy, including boosting foreign investment. Despite positive net migration, the numbers have dropped from the highs after the country reopened its borders in 2022. This is mainly due to a record number of New Zealanders leaving the country.