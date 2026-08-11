Barack Obama to host podcast on books

The six books that will be discussed in the podcast are The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin, Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison, All the Pretty Horses by Cormac McCarthy, Gilead by Marilynne Robinson, All the King's Men by Robert Penn Warren, and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy by John le Carre.

"Great books have always helped me figure out who I am and what I believe," said Obama in a statement.