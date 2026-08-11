Barack Obama to host podcast on books
What's the story
Former US President Barack Obama will soon be hosting a podcast called A Great Book with Barack Obama. The six-episode series, produced by Audible in partnership with the Obamas's production company Higher Ground, will feature him discussing books that have "profoundly shaped his worldview and our society." The podcast is set to premiere on September 24.
Book selection
These books will be discussed in the podcast
The six books that will be discussed in the podcast are The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin, Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison, All the Pretty Horses by Cormac McCarthy, Gilead by Marilynne Robinson, All the King's Men by Robert Penn Warren, and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy by John le Carre.
"Great books have always helped me figure out who I am and what I believe," said Obama in a statement.
Podcast details
'The six books featured in this series have...'
Obama added, "The six books featured in this series have stayed with me throughout my life, and each one has something to teach us about the human experience."
He also expressed hope that listeners would be inspired to discover or rediscover books that change their perspective on themselves and the world.
The guests for the podcast are yet to be announced.
Reading tradition
Obama's summer reading list for this year
Obama has been sharing his favorite books for years, often publishing summer reading lists and year-end roundups.
His recent summer reading list includes Kin by Tayari Jones, Vigil by George Saunders, The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout, Transcription by Ben Lerner, and Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead.
While his lists usually feature recently published books, all the titles chosen for his podcast were published in the 20th century except Robinson's Gilead (2004).