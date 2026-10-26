Off campus deck collapse at Williamsburg homecoming injures 28 students
A homecoming party at an off-campus residence in Williamsburg, Virginia, took a scary turn when a deck suddenly collapsed, leaving at least 28 students with injuries around 10pm local time on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.
Thankfully, none of the injuries were life-threatening, but several students had to be taken to the hospital.
Emergency crews arrived to help everyone out.
University reports 13 hospitalized, 15 checked
13 students were taken to the hospital while 15 others got checked out on their own.
The university shared relief that everyone is expected to recover and promised support for those affected.
Senior Vice President for Student Affairs & Public Safety Ginger Ambler said, "We are grateful that none of the injuries were life-threatening."
Investigators are now looking into what caused the collapse as people wait for more answers.