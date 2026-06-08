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Ukraine strikes oil depots, substations in Russia, Russian-occupied regions
Ukraine's military targets Russian oil depots, substations

Ukraine strikes oil depots, substations in Russia, Russian-occupied regions

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 08, 2026
01:14 pm
What's the story

Ukraine's military has reportedly intensified its medium-range strike campaign, targeting Russian and Russian-occupied territories. The latest attacks on June 8 targeted oil depots and electrical substations. Telegram channels in Russia reported that multiple sites were hit, including the Grushevaya Balka oil depot in Novorossiysk, which is the largest storage facility in the Caucasus region with a capacity of 1.2 million tons of fuel.

Targeted areas

Fires reported in occupied Crimea

Another oil depot near Simferopol in occupied Crimea was also reportedly hit. The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported a "moderate" fire at an ATAN-owned oil depot. Electrical substation fires were reported in occupied Mariupol and Hvardiiske near Simferopol during the strikes. These attacks come amid fuel shortages in occupied Crimea, which Russian authorities have attributed to supply chain disruptions.

Train

Passengers on all trains in Crimea evacuated following drone attack

Passengers on all trains operating on the Crimean Peninsula have also been evacuated in response to a drone attack on a Moscow-Simferopol train, according to the Grand Service Express rail operator's Telegram channel. Passengers from three trains are currently being taken to Simferopol via bus. Earlier, Crimean Governor Sergey Aksyonov stated that one person died and another was injured in a Ukrainian drone hit on the locomotive of the Moscow-Simferopol passenger train.

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Defense response

Russia claims to have intercepted Ukrainian drones

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its air defenses have intercepted 310 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions, including occupied Crimea and the Black and Azov seas. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported strikes. The latest attacks follow a series of medium-range strikes on June 7, targeting military infrastructure and air defense systems in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

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Strategic targets

Ukraine uses domestically produced drones for strikes

Many of the strikes have been concentrated on the land corridor linking Russia to Crimea through the occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. This route is vital for sustaining Russian military operations in southern Ukraine. The attacks come after President Vladimir Putin dismissed Volodymyr Zelenskyy's open letter calling for the immediate reopening of peace negotiations.

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