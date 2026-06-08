Ukraine strikes oil depots, substations in Russia, Russian-occupied regions

Train

Passengers on all trains in Crimea evacuated following drone attack

Passengers on all trains operating on the Crimean Peninsula have also been evacuated in response to a drone attack on a Moscow-Simferopol train, according to the Grand Service Express rail operator's Telegram channel. Passengers from three trains are currently being taken to Simferopol via bus. Earlier, Crimean Governor Sergey Aksyonov stated that one person died and another was injured in a Ukrainian drone hit on the locomotive of the Moscow-Simferopol passenger train.