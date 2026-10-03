Co-pilot attempted hijack, attacked pilot with crash ax mid-flight: UAE
What's the story
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed that the co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, identified as Hammam al-Hammami according to multiple news agencies, attempted to hijack the Tel Aviv-bound flight. The UAE prosecutor general, Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, said al-Hammami attacked Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar with a crash ax in an attempted "terrorist" attack. The incident took place mid-flight over Saudi Arabia at an altitude of around 33,000-34,000 feet.
Emergency landing
Passengers and crew restrained: Al-Hammami
Despite being seriously injured, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door.
Passengers and crew then entered the cockpit and restrained al-Hammami.
The aircraft lost around 17,000 feet in just over half a minute before making an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, northwestern Saudi Arabia.
All aboard survived the incident.
Political response
Israeli PM Netanyahu says co-pilot underwent Islamist indoctrination
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was investigating whether al-Hammami acted under direction, warning those involved would pay a "heavy price."
He also noted that the co-pilot had undergone radical Islamist indoctrination and seemed suicidal.
The UAE-led investigation will be conducted by Israeli and Emirati authorities to determine the motives behind this attack.
Suspect identification
Flight was carrying 180 passengers, mostly Israelis
The flydubai flight was carrying 180 passengers from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. Most of the passengers were Israeli nationals.
The airline has said the circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation and that it was not in a position to comment further at this time.
Captain Machchhar has been lauded by leaders in India and Israel for his actions during this crisis.