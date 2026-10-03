How was Omani co-pilot assigned to Israel-bound flight? 

This has raised questions about how he was assigned to the flight and if Israeli authorities overlooked rules against such assignments.

Al-Hammami had been barred from flying in Oman due to concerns about his ideological views.

However, it is unclear if Oman informed other countries or airlines about this ban. The exact nature of his radicalization also remains unknown.

The incident has triggered investigations by Israeli, Emirati, and Saudi authorities focused on how al-Hammami was cleared to operate the flight.