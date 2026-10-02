Omani copilot allegedly tried midflight attack, Abraham Accords enforcement questioned
A recent investigation found that Omani pilots, who come from a country with no diplomatic ties to Israel, were flying flydubai planes into Tel Aviv.
Things escalated when an Omani copilot allegedly tried to carry out an attack midflight, raising big questions about how well the 2020 Abraham Accords are being enforced, especially rules banning pilots from countries that don't recognize Israel.
Israel UAE Saudi Arabia launch probes
The incident has set off investigations in Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.
While Israel suspects there might have been a political motive, the UAE isn't convinced and wants its own answers.
All of this points to rising security worries and shows just how tricky things can get when countries don't have formal ties but still share airspace.