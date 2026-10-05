Omani flydubai co-pilot allegedly attacked captain, plane dropped 14,000 feet

A flydubai flight headed for Tel Aviv had a major scare when the Omani co-pilot, Hammam Al-Hammami, allegedly attacked Indian captain Smit Machchhar in the cockpit with a crash ax, causing the plane to drop 14,000 feet.

With no contact from the cockpit, Israel jumped into action, preparing fighter jets and even considering shooting down the plane if authorities believed it was likely to crash into a high-value target, such as the Azrieli buildings or Ben Gurion Airport.