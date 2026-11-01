'One or two sites' left: Trump warns Iran
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said that the country still has "one or two" targets to "take care of" in Iran. He made the statement at his Florida residence on Saturday, adding that these could be dealt with quickly. "We've knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say, one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes," Trump told reporters.
Iranian warning
Iran's new supreme leader warns US, Israel of fresh attacks
Trump's remarks come after Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader, warned the US and Israel of fresh attacks.
He said any threat would be met with an "immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response."
He ordered military commanders to update Iran's target list to include assets belonging to what he called the "American-Zionist enemy."
Military escalation
Trump hints at military action against Iran
Trump has suggested possible military action against Iran after the upcoming US midterm elections.
"We may do another little Epic Fury," he said last week, referring to previous attacks on Iran.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had advised Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a possible "short, intense military campaign" against Iran after November 3.
Ongoing conflict
US-Iran conflict has been escalating since February
The US-Iran conflict has been escalating since February, when the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Tehran struck American bases in the Middle East and shut the Strait of Hormuz.
On June 17, Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a deal to end hostilities, but Trump later declared it "over."
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also vowed to topple Iran's clerical state after recent bombing campaigns.