OpenAI confirms Greg Brockman for Trump state dinner honoring Xi
World
Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI, is heading to a White House state dinner this week, hosted by President Trump in honor of China's President Xi Jinping.
Though he wasn't on the initial guest list, his attendance has now been confirmed by OpenAI.
Silicon Valley leaders highlight AI competition
The guest list is stacked with tech heavyweights like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Sam Altman, showing just how much Silicon Valley matters in U.S.-China relations right now.
The dinner comes as both countries compete for the top spot in AI.
Meanwhile, leaders like Altman are pushing for global safety standards in AI to keep things responsible as technology races ahead.