Outage at Microsoft 365 linked to Hotel Ling Bao leak
A chlorine gas leak at Hotel Ling Bao in Germany was traced back to a Microsoft 365 outage.
Because the warning email failed to arrive during the Microsoft outage, staff didn't get notified about a pool equipment malfunction, which led to chlorine gas being released inside the hotel.
Fifteen had breathing problems at hotel
The Microsoft 365 outage, which started on November 12, knocked out key email services for millions worldwide, including businesses and governments, with over 7.4 million issues reported.
At the hotel, 15 people had breathing problems from the leak; four people were hospitalized and one is still under observation.
The incident highlights just how much we all depend on digital systems running smoothly.