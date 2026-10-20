Over 400 Indian-origin scholars decry ECI protests in statement
More than 400 Indian-origin scholars from 27 countries (from universities such as Harvard, Stanford, Oxford, Cambridge and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)) have signed a statement called "Spare India from Anarchy," criticizing the protests against the Election Commission of India (ECI).
They worry these demonstrations could hurt trust in democracy and say disagreements should be sorted out through constitutional channels, not street protests.
Opposition demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar resignation
Opposition parties and citizen groups are demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down, citing alleged voting irregularities.
The EC calls the revision a routine exercise.
The scholars' statement adds to the bigger conversation about how India handles election disputes and keeps its democratic institutions strong.