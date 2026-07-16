500 feared dead as boats with Myanmar's Rohingya refugees capsize 

"While the incidents and casualty figures have yet to be officially confirmed, UNHCR and IOM are gravely concerned by the potentially devastating loss of life," the agencies said.

The Rohingya, who have fled Myanmar and Bangladesh's refugee camps in recent years, usually avoid boat journeys during monsoons due to rough seas.

Noting this, the UNHCR and IOM stressed that recent torrential rains and flooding would have made these journeys especially dangerous.