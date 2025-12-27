Pakistan loses 5,000 doctors, 11,000 engineers; Munir's claim mocked online

Pakistan is witnessing a massive exodus of skilled professionals, with thousands of doctors and engineers leaving the country in the last two years. A recent government report revealed that over 5,000 doctors and 11,000 engineers have migrated from Pakistan over the last 24 months. The data was released by Pakistan's Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) and highlighted by former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

Migration surge Emigration data reveals alarming trend in Pakistan The emigration data also showed a staggering 2,144% increase in nurse migration between 2011 and 2024. In 2024 alone, over seven lakh Pakistanis registered for overseas employment. This year, till November, nearly seven lakh people have already registered. The exodus isn't limited to laborers or those seeking illegal migration; it includes professionals across various sectors.

Government action Pakistan's government responds to rising emigration rates In response to the rising emigration rates, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government has tightened airport controls. In 2025, over 66,000 passengers were offloaded from Pakistani airports amid concerns of smuggling and begging rackets. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced a ban on "professional beggars" and travelers with incomplete documents from going abroad.

Online backlash Munir's 'brain gain' remark draws online ridicule The emigration data has also led to social media ridicule of Army Chief Asim Munir. In August, Munir had called overseas migration a "brain gain" while addressing expatriates in the United States. This statement was met with sarcasm on social media platforms, with users questioning how such views could lead to a disaster for Pakistan.