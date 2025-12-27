Pakistan loses 5,000 doctors, 11,000 engineers; Munir's claim mocked online
What's the story
Pakistan is witnessing a massive exodus of skilled professionals, with thousands of doctors and engineers leaving the country in the last two years. A recent government report revealed that over 5,000 doctors and 11,000 engineers have migrated from Pakistan over the last 24 months. The data was released by Pakistan's Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) and highlighted by former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.
Migration surge
Emigration data reveals alarming trend in Pakistan
The emigration data also showed a staggering 2,144% increase in nurse migration between 2011 and 2024. In 2024 alone, over seven lakh Pakistanis registered for overseas employment. This year, till November, nearly seven lakh people have already registered. The exodus isn't limited to laborers or those seeking illegal migration; it includes professionals across various sectors.
Government action
Pakistan's government responds to rising emigration rates
In response to the rising emigration rates, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government has tightened airport controls. In 2025, over 66,000 passengers were offloaded from Pakistani airports amid concerns of smuggling and begging rackets. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced a ban on "professional beggars" and travelers with incomplete documents from going abroad.
Online backlash
Munir's 'brain gain' remark draws online ridicule
The emigration data has also led to social media ridicule of Army Chief Asim Munir. In August, Munir had called overseas migration a "brain gain" while addressing expatriates in the United States. This statement was met with sarcasm on social media platforms, with users questioning how such views could lead to a disaster for Pakistan.
Opportunity gap
Pakistan's 'brain drain' raises concerns over opportunities
The ongoing "brain drain" has raised concerns over the lack of opportunities in Pakistan. Sajid Sikander Ali, a supporter of Imran Khan's PTI party, highlighted that there are no industries or research funding available for returnees. Another user pointed out that educated professionals wouldn't want to stay in an environment where they could be abducted or tortured for their opinions.