Pakistan: 7 killed, 25 injured in suicide bombing at wedding
What's the story
A suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest at a wedding ceremony in Dera Ismail Khan district of northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday. The attack killed at least seven people and injured 25 others, according to local media reports. The blast took place at the residence of Noor Alam Mehsud, a pro-government community leader. The explosion triggered panic among guests who were dancing during the celebration, causing a roof collapse that hampered rescue efforts.
Rescue challenges
Roof collapse hampers rescue efforts, critical injuries reported
The powerful blast not only caused a roof to collapse but also left debris and bloodstains scattered across the venue. This made it difficult for rescue teams to reach those trapped under the rubble. The dead included a "good Talib," a term for a former militant who surrendered to the state, and his relatives. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, with several in critical condition.
Ongoing investigation
Security cordons off area, search operation underway
Security personnel have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to identify possible accomplices. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but suspicion is on Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group responsible for many attacks in recent years. Earlier this month, armed assailants killed four peace committee members in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.