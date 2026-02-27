Pakistan-Afghanistan war: China, Russia call for de-escalation; India also reacts 

China has appealed to Afghanistan and Pakistan to halt hostilities after Islamabad declared an "open war" against its neighbor. The ongoing conflict escalated on Friday, with Pakistani airstrikes on major Afghan cities, including Kabul, and a large-scale counter-offensive by Afghanistan. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing is "deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict" and urged both sides to remain calm, exercise restraint, and achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible.

Mediation offer China ready to assist citizens in need China "calls on both sides to remain calm and exercise restraint... achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, and avoid further bloodshed," she said at a regular press briefing. "China has consistently mediated the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan through its own channels and is willing to continue playing a constructive role in easing tensions," she said. The ministry and China's embassies in Pakistan and Afghanistan were "working with relevant parties in both countries on this matter."

Russian intervention Russia calls for immediate end to cross-border hostilities Russia has also stepped in, calling for an immediate end to cross-border hostilities and offering to mediate. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russia has also offered to mediate if both sides agree. India has also reacted to the fresh clashes, with Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying India "strongly" condemns Pakistan's air strikes, noting that they took place during the holy month of Ramadan. "It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalize its internal failures," Jaiswal said.

