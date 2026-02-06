Pakistan Army chief, PM Sharif escalate Kashmir 'liberation' rhetoric

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir have intensified their posturing against India over Jammu and Kashmir . The two leaders recently visited Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), where Sharif declared, "Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan." He accused India of intensifying terrorism through proxies and reiterated support for Kashmiris until they achieve "self-determination." "India is now intensifying terrorism through proxies. We want peace, but this peace can be established on the basis of equality and justice

Military rhetoric Munir calls for Kashmir's 'liberation' Separately, Army Chief Munir visited a forward post in PoK and interacted with troops. He publicly called for Kashmir's "liberation," saying it would "soon witness the dawn of freedom," local media reported. Munir praised the professionalism and combat readiness of officers stationed at PoK under challenging conditions. He also stressed the need to maintain operational preparedness against any hostile provocation.

Political messaging Sharif's rhetoric dangerous for regional peace Sharif's address to the PoK Assembly on Kashmir Solidarity Day was filled with aggressive rhetoric. He accused India of trying to increase terrorism in Pakistan through proxies. This narrative, according to top intelligence sources, is dangerous for regional peace and stability. The rhetoric appears harmful on the ground, leading to increased tension and violence near conflict zones.

Advertisement