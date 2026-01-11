'Pakistan Army invites me...': Top Lashkar terrorist admits links
What's the story
Saifullah Kasuri, a senior leader of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has publicly proclaimed close ties with the Pakistan Army. Kasuri made remarks to this effect during an event at a school in Pakistan, where he addressed students. In an undated video that has now surfaced, Kasuri said he often receives invitations from the Pakistan Army for various events and even to lead funeral prayers for their soldiers.
Contradictory statements
Kasuri's remarks contradict Pakistan's anti-terrorism claims
Kasuri's statements directly contradict Pakistan's global assertions about its efforts to combat terrorism on its soil, highlighting India's contention of a nexus between Pakistan's military and banned outfits in Pakistan and their deep-rooted connections. The LeT deputy chief also bragged that India is scared of him due to his involvement in terrorist activities, including the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. "Do you know India is scared of me?" he says in the video.
Operation criticism
Kasuri criticizes India's 'Operation Sindoor'
Kasuri also criticized India's "Operation Sindoor," which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack. He said India "made a big mistake" by only targeting terrorist hideouts. The operation and its ensuing conflict lasted four days, with intense cross-border drone and missile strikes before both countries reached an understanding on May 10 to end hostilities.