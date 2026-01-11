'Pakistan Army invites me...': Top Lashkar terrorist admits links

Contradictory statements

Kasuri's remarks contradict Pakistan's anti-terrorism claims

Kasuri's statements directly contradict Pakistan's global assertions about its efforts to combat terrorism on its soil, highlighting India's contention of a nexus between Pakistan's military and banned outfits in Pakistan and their deep-rooted connections. The LeT deputy chief also bragged that India is scared of him due to his involvement in terrorist activities, including the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. "Do you know India is scared of me?" he says in the video.