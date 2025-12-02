Pakistan ridiculed for sending 'expired' flood relief to Sri Lanka

Pakistan's attempt to send aid to Sri Lanka has backfired after the High Commission in Colombo posted pictures of the relief packages with labels showing expiry dates of October 2024. The images, which were shared on X, sparked criticism, with users accusing Pakistan of disrespecting disaster victims by sending goods perceived as expired during one of Sri Lanka's worst flooding crises. Islamabad has not issued a clarification so far.

Public outrage Pakistan's High Commission faces backlash for expired relief packages Nearly 350 people have died across Sri Lanka, while hundreds are missing as authorities continue to battle rising floodwaters after a powerful cyclone left a trail of destruction. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has declared a state of emergency to deal with what he calls the "most challenging natural disaster in our history," while also seeking foreign assistance.

Humanitarian mission India launches massive aid operation in Sri Lanka India was the first to respond, sending relief supplies and two helicopters with crews to conduct rescue operations. Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has sent 53 tons of relief material by air and sea since November 28. Over 2,000 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka have also been evacuated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are also conducting search and rescue operations in isolated areas.

Twitter Post Islamabad has yet to respond Yesterday Pakistan cried that India was blocking its relief for Sri Lanka. Today we learn the ‘relief’ was expired junk, solely meant for PR. Colombo has conveyed its displeasure to Islamabad.



A disaster of a country trying to provide relief. "South Asian" solidarity and all. pic.twitter.com/04C5P5loSz — Riccha Dwivedi (@RicchaDwivedi) December 2, 2025