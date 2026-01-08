'Pakistan begged US for help during Op Sindoor': New documents

Documents released under the United States Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) have revealed Pakistan's desperate attempts to seek help from Washington during India's Operation Sindoor in April last year. The documents, distributed by law firm Squire Patton Boggs, show that Pakistani diplomats and defense officials contacted their US counterparts over 50 times through emails, phone calls, and in-person meetings. According to the documents, Islamabad offered the US bigger investments, exclusive access, and crucial minerals in exchange for its assistance.

Mediation request Pakistan's plea for US intervention in India-Pakistan conflict The documents also reveal that Pakistan welcomed US mediation to resolve the conflict with India. They stated, "Pakistan calls for an independent, impartial investigation of the attack in Pahalgam on April 22. US facilitation of this would be welcome." Pakistan also sought dialogue on counterterrorism and other bilateral issues, expressing belief that a third-party facilitator could help both countries reach verifiable agreements.

Economic incentives Pakistan's economic and security proposals to US The documents also reveal Pakistan's willingness to strengthen its economic ties with the US. It expressed readiness to increase imports from the US, especially in energy and agriculture, and reduce trade barriers. Pakistan also offered special access to its Special Investment Facilitation Council for strategic investments in sectors like mining and agriculture.

Security collaboration Pakistan's counter-terrorism cooperation and financial modernization efforts The documents also highlight Pakistan's commitment to counter-terrorism cooperation with the US. It mentioned its arrest of an ISIS bomber who killed American soldiers as a demonstration of this commitment. "Pakistan demonstrated its capability and commitment to counter-terrorism by arresting and expelling to the US the Abbey Gate ISIS bomber who killed 13 American soldiers," it said. Additionally, Pakistan sought US support for financial modernization, citing opportunities for fintech and broadband companies in its large economy.