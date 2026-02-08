Pakistan begins repairs at Bholari hangar IAF destroyed in May

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has started the process of reconstructing a hangar at the Bholari airbase, which was severely damaged in an Indian Air Force (IAF) attack on May 10, 2025. The attack was part of Operation Sindoor and targeted a PAF Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft, suspected to be a SAAB 2000 "Erieye." The damage is still visible, but signs of early-stage reconstruction work are apparent.

Military escalation IAF strike on Bholari part of larger operation The IAF strike on Bholari was part of a larger operation that included attacks on at least 10 Pakistani bases. The strikes were in response to large-scale drone incursions and PAF attempts to target Indian military bases. The attack on Bholari occurred between 10am and 12pm as the IAF intensified its operations against Pakistan.

Diplomatic intervention Pakistan-India ceasefire Hours after the Bholari attack, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations Major General Kashif Abdullah spoke to India's DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai over a hotline. They discussed an immediate ceasefire, which was meant to take effect at 5:00pm on the same day. However, it took nearly 48 hours for relative peace to be restored. The ceasefire came after warnings from the United States on May 9 that Islamabad planned to escalate attacks on India.

