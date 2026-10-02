Pakistan blocks Islamabad roads with containers to halt PTI protest

Since early September, authorities have seized more than 2,000 vehicles, making it tough to move goods between cities like Rawalpindi and Jhelum.

This mess has pushed up the transport price index 27.43% in September from a year earlier and left truck owners paying big daily fees just to keep their containers parked.

The Karachi Goods Carrier Association says the losses are piling up, and if things don't change soon, they're ready to protest too:

Rana Mohammad Aslam, president of the Karachi Goods Carrier Association, said, "The bills are piling up for those whose containers have been seized."