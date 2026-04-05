Pakistan warns of targeting Indian cities in case of war

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that any future conflict with India could extend beyond the border and reach deep into Indian territory, specifically naming Kolkata as a potential target. Asif told reporters in Sialkot, "If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata." He alleged there were signs of a possible "false flag" operation involving "their own men or Pakistanis in their detention," without providing any evidence.

Escalating tensions Asif threatens India with 'greater humiliation' Asif said, "If they try again, they will face even greater humiliation than last year. This time, the conflict will not remain limited to 200 to 250 km. We will enter their territory and strike them inside their own homes." The warning comes after India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had warned of an "unprecedented and decisive" response to any "misadventure." Singh referred to India's reaction to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

Past conflict Ceasefire reached after Pakistan retaliated The Pahalgam attack had led to a four-day military escalation between India and Pakistan. India had launched "Operation Sindoor," targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with missile and drone strikes. Pakistan retaliated with artillery, drones, and missiles. A ceasefire was reached on May 10, 2025, after direct talks between both nations.

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Diplomatic tensions Former diplomat says attack without a 2nd thought Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit also made controversial comments about targeting Indian cities in a hypothetical scenario. He said, "If America attacks Pakistan, we have to attack India, Mumbai, New Delhi, without a second thought." Basit served in New Delhi from 2014 to 2017 and has been involved in India-Pakistan diplomatic engagement.

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