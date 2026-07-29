Defending 32 killings, Pakistani minister labels PoK protesters 'India-like enemies'
What's the story
Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has sparked another controversy with his recent comments on the violent crackdown on protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). He likened the protesters to "enemies like India." His remarks come as fresh violence erupted in Rawalakot, PoK, where Pakistani forces have killed at least 32 Kashmiri protesters in two days. The unrest has left over 90 dead since June 5.
Protest details
Videos show security forces firing at civilians in Mirpur city
Videos circulating on social media show Pakistani security forces firing at civilians in Mirpur city. The footage also shows bodies being loaded into vehicles.
Most of the deceased were associated with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a group banned by Islamabad for highlighting human rights violations.
Among the dead was Usman Nazir, brother of JAAC founding member Umar Nazir.
Accusations made
JAAC accuses Pakistani forces of firing on peaceful protesters
The JAAC has accused Pakistani forces of firing on peaceful protesters in Rawalakot.
They posted on social media, "Rawalakot situation tense once again....Forces shelling and firing on peaceful public."
The group also slammed Pakistani media for misreporting their actions, asserting that they did not forcibly enter Rawalakot but were protesting against illegal occupation by Islamabad.
Reacting to the protests, Asif said, "I put the protesters of Azad Kashmir in the same category as India and consider them also...enemies like India."
Minister's statement
Asif's statement draws criticism amid ongoing violence
On Tuesday, Amnesty International USA called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately restore communications access and order an independent investigation into legal force against protesters.
In a statement, Amnesty International's Acting Regional Director for South Asia, Isabelle Lassee, said, "The disturbing reports emerging from Rawalakot are consistent with the Pakistani authorities' long history of unlawful violence against protesters in Jammu and Kashmir."
"A prompt, independent, and transparent investigation must be ordered into the security forces' use of force against protesters."