Pakistan expands naval, military infrastructure near Sir Creek: Report 

According to News18 sources, Pakistan has integrated unmanned aerial and marine drones into its maritime operations in an effort to undermine India's naval presence in Sir Creek and the Arabian sea.

The insider said China and Turkey are playing important roles in modernizing Pakistan's armed forces by providing advanced military equipment and technology.

China has delivered the first Hangor-class submarine to enhance Pakistan's underwater capabilities.

Additionally, Chinese Tughril-class frigates have been inducted into the Pakistani Navy.