Pakistan expands naval, military infrastructure near Sir Creek: Report
What's the story
Pakistan has reportedly stepped up its naval and military infrastructure near the disputed Sir Creek area, along the India-Pakistan maritime boundary. Per News18, the expansion is part of a project called "Ababeel - The Divine Strike." Under this project, Pakistan has deployed its Naval Special Service Group (SSG-N) commandos in the region. The SSG-N is an elite maritime special operations force trained for high-risk missions across sea, air, and land.
Modernization efforts
Modern Chinese hovercraft, air defense systems integrated in project
The military expansion under the Ababeel project also includes Turkish drones, modern Chinese hovercraft, high-speed naval boats, and the latest rocket and air defense systems.
The Turkish drones are reportedly capable of carrying explosive materials and conducting surveillance.
The project also integrates an advanced air defense system with the Pakistan Army's newly established Rocket Force to counter external threats.
Defense partnerships
China, Turkey major defense suppliers to Pakistan
According to News18 sources, Pakistan has integrated unmanned aerial and marine drones into its maritime operations in an effort to undermine India's naval presence in Sir Creek and the Arabian sea.
The insider said China and Turkey are playing important roles in modernizing Pakistan's armed forces by providing advanced military equipment and technology.
China has delivered the first Hangor-class submarine to enhance Pakistan's underwater capabilities.
Additionally, Chinese Tughril-class frigates have been inducted into the Pakistani Navy.
Strategic shift
Pakistan Navy sets up marine security posts near Sir Creek
The Pakistani Navy has also set up several marine security posts between the Bandha Dhora and Harami Dhoro areas near the river system.
Naval patrol activity has also increased in the region as part of a broader military modernization drive led by Field Marshal Asim Munir.
The source maintained that Munir has been overseeing the modernization of the Army, Navy, and Air Force under a unified command.