Pakistan fumes as US map shows PoK in India

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the United States after a map posted by the US Trade Representative showed the entire region of ﻿ Jammu and Kashmir as part of India. Apart from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the map depicting India also included Aksai Chin, which is disputed by China. The ministry said it pointed out the error to US authorities, following which, the US Trade Representative's office deleted the post entirely from its official X account.

Official response Map inconsistent with UN position, says Pakistan Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi called the map "illegal" and inconsistent with the United Nations's position. He said, "The international map on Jammu and Kashmir...is legally sanctified by the United Nations." Andrabi added that the UN-recognized map clearly shows Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory to be settled through a UN-administered plebiscite according to UNSC resolutions.

Map dispute Controversy arose after US-India trade deal framework announced The controversy erupted after the US and India announced a framework for a trade deal last week. The announcement included a map showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of India, which deviated from previous maps that showed PoK and Aksai Chin separately. According to PTI, maps of India on previous occasions had shown a demarcated line to portray PoK and Aksai Chin separately. India has consistently claimed territorial sovereignty over the two regions.

