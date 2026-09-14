FATF review nearing, Pakistan increases Jaish founder's bounty to Rs.70L
What's the story
Pakistan has raised the bounty on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar to PKR 70 lakh and listed him as a fugitive in its latest Red Book of most-wanted terrorists. The development comes as Islamabad prepares for a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary meeting in October. The move is seen as an attempt by Pakistan to avoid being placed back on the FATF's gray list and also to maintain that he is not in the country.
Bounty hike
FIA increases reward by PKR 20 lakh
The Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) increased the reward on Azhar's head by PKR 20 lakh from the PKR 50 lakh bounty in 2021.
Sources told ANI that this move is aimed at showing action against terrorism ahead of the FATF review.
The Red Book also includes 19 terrorists linked to the 26/11 attacks. While 17 names remain on the list, along with photographs and details about their suspected roles, two men have been erased, India Today reported, citing sources.
Continued claims
Pakistan claimed Azhar had fled to Afghanistan
In 2021, Pakistan had claimed that Azhar had fled to Afghanistan and was no longer in the country.
The Shehbaz Sharif-led government has since maintained that he is not on Pakistani soil.
However, Indian intelligence sources insist that all of them are still in Pakistan, and their appearance on the Most Wanted list is merely a ruse to divert scrutiny.
Global scrutiny
JeM responsible for several terror attacks in India
The JeM, led by Azhar, is responsible for several terror attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack.
The latest Red Book also lists 1,804 most-wanted terrorists, up from 1,330 in 2021, marking a 35% increase in five years.
In October, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).