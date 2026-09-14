FATF review nearing, Pakistan increases Jaish founder's bounty to Rs.70L 

The Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) increased the reward on Azhar's head by PKR 20 lakh from the PKR 50 lakh bounty in 2021.

Sources told ANI that this move is aimed at showing action against terrorism ahead of the FATF review.

The Red Book also includes 19 terrorists linked to the 26/11 attacks. While 17 names remain on the list, along with photographs and details about their suspected roles, two men have been erased, India Today reported, citing sources.