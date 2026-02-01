Pakistan military responds to Baloch rebel attacks; over 120 dead
Over 120 people were killed in Balochistan, Pakistan, on Saturday due to coordinated attacks by separatist militants, according to a report by Reuters that quoted Pakistani military officials. Among the dead were at least 92 separatists, along with 15 security personnel and 18 civilians, the report stated. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said the attacks were part of "Operation Herof Phase II," which lasted around 10 hours in a statement attributed to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch.
Earlier, the BLA claimed to have killed 84 personnel from the Pakistani military, police, intelligence agencies, and counter-terrorism units across twelve locations. The group also stated that dozens of Pakistani security personnel were injured and 18 taken hostage during the operation. Over 30 government properties were seized or destroyed in the attacks, including offices, banks, and prisons, were seized or destroyed, and over 20 vehicles were set ablaze, the group added.
However, the BLA's statement only said that it lost seven of its own fighters, including members of their elite "Majeed Brigade." The group said these deaths were part of coordinated assaults on security installations and helped them gain temporary control over targeted sites. Meanwhile, police said in Gwadar, militants attacked a camp housing migrant workers, killing 11 civilians, including women and children. Officials said militants also stormed a district jail, freeing at least 30 inmates and seizing weapons and ammunition.
Baloch insurgency, human rights violations by security forces
Balochistan has been a hotbed of low-intensity conflict between separatist rebels and the state for decades. The province is Pakistan's largest but least populated, with periodic large-scale attacks disrupting daily life. International human rights groups have raised concerns over extrajudicial repression and human rights violations against Baloch civilians by Pakistani forces. Thousands of Baloch have allegedly been killed or abducted illegally by the Pakistan Army or their militia over the years.