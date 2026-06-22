India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan threatens war with India over water-sharing dispute

By Snehil Singh 09:23 am Jun 22, 202609:23 am

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Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has threatened military action against India if it feels its water security is at risk. The warning comes amid rising tensions after India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty. "The moment we feel that our national security—and water is part of our national security—is being threatened, we will go to war against India. Definitely," Asif said in an interview with ARY News.