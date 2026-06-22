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Pakistan threatens war with India over water-sharing dispute
India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan threatens war with India over water-sharing dispute

By Snehil Singh
Jun 22, 2026
09:23 am
What's the story

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has threatened military action against India if it feels its water security is at risk. The warning comes amid rising tensions after India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty. "The moment we feel that our national security—and water is part of our national security—is being threatened, we will go to war against India. Definitely," Asif said in an interview with ARY News.

Treaty suspension

Treaty suspended after terrorist attack in Pahalgam

India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in April 2025. The attack killed 26 people and was blamed on Pakistan-backed terrorists. New Delhi has said the treaty will remain suspended until Islamabad takes credible action against cross-border terrorism. The treaty allocates around 80% of the Indus River system's waters to Pakistan, making it vital for its agriculture and economy.

Water manipulation

Asif accuses India of manipulating water flows

Asif accused India of using water as a weapon and manipulating flows in the Chenab River. He claimed Pakistani authorities conducted "around 115 inspections" related to water-sharing arrangements but admitted he was unaware of any developments in the past year. Pakistan is facing an internal water crisis, with severe shortages across major canal networks such as the North West Canal and Rice Canal.

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Twitter Post

Pakistan's Defence Minister's interview clip

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Water crisis

Pakistan facing severe internal water crisis

According to data cited by Sind's irrigation department, the North West Canal is running with a 64.1% deficit, while the Dadu Canal faces an 82% shortfall. Regional leaders have warned of serious economic consequences due to falling water levels and unresolved disputes over distribution. The Sukkur Barrage, a key part of Pakistan's irrigation system, is also under threat from declining water levels.

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