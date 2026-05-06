Pakistan Navy helps Indian ship stranded in Arabian Sea

The Pakistan Navy came to the rescue of an Indian ship that was stranded in the Arabian Sea this week, Reuters reported. The vessel, MV Gautam, suffered a major technical failure while sailing from Oman to India. The incident left the ship stranded at sea with its crew members, which included six Indians and one Indonesian, ​the Pakistani military said in a ‌statement.

Rescue response Pakistan Navy responds promptly The Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre in Mumbai alerted authorities in Islamabad, triggering a prompt response from the Pakistan Navy. The navy deployed PMSS Kashmir to carry out the rescue operations. Emergency assistance, including food, medical aid, and technical support, was provided to stabilize MV Gautam and ensure crew safety.

Technical assessment Situation on May 4 The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) was informed about the situation at 11:22pm on May 4, sources told NDTV. The vessel had suffered a complete power failure on May 3 due to a generator malfunction. At the time of the incident, MV Gautam was within Pakistan's Search and Rescue Region (SRR). The ICG Ship Rajratan was then dispatched to investigate the situation.

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