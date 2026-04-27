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Iran lawmaker questions Pakistan's mediator role in US-Iran talks
The comments come amid the US canceling envoy visit to Pakistan

Iran lawmaker questions Pakistan's mediator role in US-Iran talks

By Snehil Singh
Apr 27, 2026
11:01 am
What's the story

An Iranian lawmaker has expressed skepticism about Pakistan's role as a mediator in ongoing negotiations. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said on X that Pakistan is "not a suitable intermediary" despite being a "good friend and neighbor." He emphasized that mediators must be impartial and accused Islamabad of siding with the United States while shying away from criticizing Washington openly. He wrote, "A mediator must be impartial, not always leaning to one side."

Twitter Post

Ebrahim Rezaei's post on X

Diplomatic efforts

Meanwhile, Iranian foreign minister on diplomatic tour

The remarks come as Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, continues his diplomatic efforts to keep the negotiations on track. Araghchi recently visited Pakistan, where he met Army chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Before Islamabad, he also visited Oman to meet Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, with discussions centered around the Strait of Hormuz and broader negotiations. He has now landed in Russia for further talks.

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Ongoing tensions

US cancels envoy visit to Pakistan

The comments come amid uncertainty in talks between Iran and the United States, with both sides yet to agree on a framework for further negotiations. This comes after US President Donald Trump canceled plans for his envoys to visit Pakistan. Trump said Iranian leaders "can come to us, or they can call us" if they want talks.

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Diplomatic doubts

Diplomatic efforts amid ongoing tensions

Araghchi has questioned if Washington is "truly serious about diplomacy" after the cancellation of the envoy visits. Meanwhile, fighting and political signaling continue across multiple fronts, with no immediate sign of de-escalation despite renewed diplomatic outreach. The situation remains tense in the Strait of Hormuz as Iranian lawmaker Ali Nikzad said Tehran won't allow a return to pre-war conditions.

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