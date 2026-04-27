Iran lawmaker questions Pakistan's mediator role in US-Iran talks

An Iranian lawmaker has expressed skepticism about Pakistan's role as a mediator in ongoing negotiations. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran 's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said on X that Pakistan is "not a suitable intermediary" despite being a "good friend and neighbor." He emphasized that mediators must be impartial and accused Islamabad of siding with the United States while shying away from criticizing Washington openly. He wrote, "A mediator must be impartial, not always leaning to one side."

Twitter Post Ebrahim Rezaei's post on X پاکستان دوست و همسایه خوب ماست اما واسطه مناسبی جهت مذاکرات نیست و اعتبار لازم را برای واسطه‌گری ندارد. آنها همیشه مصلحت ترامپ را در نظر می‌گیرند و برخلاف میل آمریکایی‌ها حرفی نمی‌زنند بطور مثال حاضر نیستند به دنیا بگویند که آمریکا ابتدا پیشنهاد پاکستان را پذیرفت اما بعد زیر حرفش… — ابراهیم رضایی (@EbrahimRezaei14) April 26, 2026

Diplomatic efforts Meanwhile, Iranian foreign minister on diplomatic tour The remarks come as Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, continues his diplomatic efforts to keep the negotiations on track. Araghchi recently visited Pakistan, where he met Army chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Before Islamabad, he also visited Oman to meet Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, with discussions centered around the Strait of Hormuz and broader negotiations. He has now landed in Russia for further talks.

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Ongoing tensions US cancels envoy visit to Pakistan The comments come amid uncertainty in talks between Iran and the United States, with both sides yet to agree on a framework for further negotiations. This comes after US President Donald Trump canceled plans for his envoys to visit Pakistan. Trump said Iranian leaders "can come to us, or they can call us" if they want talks.

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